Advertisement

More than 500 positive COVID-19 cases reported at South Dakota State Penitentiary

(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Health and Department of Corrections gave an update to COVID-19 cases in its facilities on Monday.

The South Dakota State Penitentiary reported 541 positive coronavirus cases at its facility Monday. 506 inmates and 35 staff tested positive, while 109 inmates and 42 staff tested negative.

The South Dakota Department of Health started conducting mass-testing events at the state’s prisons and community work centers this summer.

The Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield has the largest coronavirus outbreak with nearly 700 positive cases. According to the update, 674 inmates and 17 staff have been infected with COVID-19.

Community work centers also saw a rise in cases, with the Sioux Falls Community Work Center surpassing 100 cases. 111 inmates tested positive, with 119 testing negative. No staff at the facility tested positive.

Nearly all of the cases tied to the Pierre Community Work Center have recovered. In September, the center reported more than 100 positive cases. Overall, 113 inmates and 7 staff tested positive. Now, the state is reported all of those inmates, and 6 of the staff members have recovered.

In total, 1,555 inmates and 89 staff members at all DOC facilities have tested positive for COVID-19. Only 435 of those cases have recovered.

DOC COVID-19 Facility Updates
DOC COVID-19 Facility Updates(Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sanford Health, Intermountain agree to merge organizations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The combined organization would employ more than 89,000 people and operate 70 hospitals, many in rural communities.

News

Mayor makes masks mandatory in city buildings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender called for city buildings to mask up on Monday.

News

Four arrested after burglary on Bendt Drive

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Four people are under arrest after robbing Rumors Coffee and Wine Friday night.

News

Police locate missing Jeep, arrest 3 on Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Three people are under arrest after police tracked down a stolen vehicle in Rapid City.

Latest News

News

South Dakota surpasses 11,000 active cases; 538 new cases reported Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
South Dakota surpassed 11,000 active cases in the state Monday, according to South Dakota Department of Health data.

News

I-90 Exit 10 Eastbound off-ramp closes for repair Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Message boards will direct travelers wanting to take Highway 85 north to use Exit 12 instead and return to Exit 10 in the westbound direction.

News

Internet crimes

Updated: 5 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Weekend car crashes

Updated: 5 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Winter Weather as live

Updated: 5 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Internet crimes against children have increased since start of pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Supervisory Special Agent Brent Gromer said his department has seen a 15% to 20% increase in internet crimes tips since COVID began and kids began spending more time at home.