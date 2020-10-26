Advertisement

Internet crimes against children have increased since start of pandemic

Supervisory Special Agent Brent Gromer said his department has seen a 15% to 20% increase in internet crimes tips since COVID began and kids began spending more time at home.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You could say the internet is more important now than ever as people both work and school from home. But with increased internet use, the amount of online sexual exploitation of children has also increased.

Supervisory Special Agent Brent Gromer said his department has seen a 15% to 20% increase in internet crimes tips since COVID began and kids began spending more time at home. He said the tips range from sexting cases to sextortion. To combat this, Gromer suggests parents have open communication with their children and parental supervision when giving them access to the world wide web and potential predators.

“They basically come from anywhere and that’s the problem with the internet and really parents not maybe understand that when we lay that phone in our kids' hands," said Gromer. “We’re basically giving them access to the world.”

Gromer said another tip to keeping your kids safe is for parents to research new apps before allowing them to be used.

