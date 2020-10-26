Advertisement

I-90 Exit 10 Eastbound off-ramp closes for repair Thursday

Message boards will direct travelers wanting to take Highway 85 north to use Exit 12 instead and return to Exit 10 in the westbound direction.
Message boards will direct travelers wanting to take Highway 85 north to use Exit 12 instead and return to Exit 10 in the westbound direction.(MGN)
Oct. 26, 2020
SPEARFISH, S.D. - Drivers wanting to travel on the bridge over Spearfish Creek will have to take an alternate route this Thursday, Oct. 29, the South Dakota Department of Transportation said Monday.

The work will require closing the I-90 Exit 10 eastbound off-ramp for one day public and maintenance crews. Message boards will direct travelers wanting to take Highway 85 north to use Exit 12 instead and return to Exit 10 in the westbound direction.

Motorists should be aware of suddenly slowing traffic in the ramp closure area as travelers determine an alternate route.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

