Four arrested after buglary on Bendt Drive

Four people are under arrest after robbing Rumors Coffee and Wine Friday night.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Four people are under arrest after robbing Rumors Coffee and Wine Friday night.

On Oct. 23, the Rapid City Police responded to a call at 11:55 p.m. on 5509 Bendt Dr. #305. Upon arrival, law enforcement found the front door shattered by a rock.

Police had a description of the vehicle which they later stopped traveling east on Catron Boulevard. Police eventually initiated a traffic stop for the vehicle at 121 Stumer Rd. Inside, there was a female driver and three male passengers.

A witness to the burglary was transported to the scene and positively identified the three males as the suspects seen entering the store.

The female was identified as 18-year-old Zailynn McDow of Rapid City. The male occupants were identified as 29-year-old Curtis Horse of Porcupine, 19-year-old Joshua Stone of Porcupine, and 24-year-old Dezmond Twohearts of Rapid City.

McDow was placed under arrest for Aiding/Abetting 3rd Degree Burglary and a Warrant. Horse and Stone were placed under arrest for 3rd Degree Burglary, and Impersonation to Deceive Law Enforcement. Twohearts was placed under arrest for 3rd Degree Burglary. All four were transported to the Pennington County Jail.

