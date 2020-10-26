Are you ready for Halloween’s rare blue moon?

(Gray News) – Americans get a spooky blue moon for Halloween this weekend.

The rare All Hallows' Eve full moon follows the harvest moon on Oct. 1.

A blue moon is when two full moons fall in the same month.

“When you look at the full moon on Halloween night, it won’t appear blue in color but you’ll be looking at something pretty uncommon,” according to the Farmers' Almanac. “A full Moon on Halloween occurs roughly once every 19 years.”

The next one won’t be until 2039.

Saturday’s blue moon will peak at 10:49 a.m. ET, but will look full the night before and the night after.

The Halloween full moon will also be a hunter’s moon, which is the first full moon to follow the harvest moon.

“This is the month when the game is fattened, and it is time to start preparing for the coming winter,” according to timeanddate.com. “Traditionally, this included hunting, slaughtering and preserving meats for use in the coming winter months.”

The Halloween blue moon also has the distinction of appearing across all time zones in the United States. The last time that happened was in 1944, Farmers' Almanac said.

Standard blue moons occur once every two or three years. The next one is Aug. 31, 2023.

