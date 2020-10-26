Advertisement

2020 Election Workers

Fear of Shortage of poll workers due to COVID
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Election day is only a week away, Pennington County has had over 10,000 early absentee voters.

Due to the election, COVID-19 has brought on concerns that there might be a shortage of poll workers on election day.

Over 18,000 ballots are already counted, Cindy Mohler auditor of Pennington County says it is going to be a busy election, but they are prepared.

“Because people have been talking about this we’ve had more people call and volunteer to work the poles than we have ever had, so I think we have a pretty good reserve of people. If the poll workers call and say they have contracted coronavirus, we have a good reserve to draw from”.

Election day is November 3rd, polling centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

https://www.pennco.org/vote

