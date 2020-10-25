Advertisement

Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries near Murdo

By Connor Matteson
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MURDO, S.D. (KOTA) - Saturday afternoon, one person died and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash near Murdo.

A 2006 Ford F-150 pickup was going westbound on Interstate 90 when the vehicle went into the north ditch and rolled.

Both people in the vehicle were wearing seat belts, but the 31-year-old male passenger was partially ejected and died later as a result of his injuries.

The 34-year-old female driver was transported to a Pierre hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Names of the two people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash and we will update as more information is available.

