Advertisement

Rapid City crews clean up Saturday nights snow

The snow covers the streets in Downtown Rapid City.
The snow covers the streets in Downtown Rapid City.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After morning cleanup is going on across the city, and piles of snow are starting to pile up.

“The system rolled in later yesterday afternoon so the crews have been pretty active since then," says Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker. "Right now the day crews actually came in at 3AM this morning, they’ll be kicking off about 5 o’clock today and the night crews will come in. So it’s been pretty active day.”

The City’s street department covers 1,500 miles of roads and parking lots across the city and today the plows are getting the streets ready for Monday morning traffic.

“We’ll get out and hit those school routes here this evening and clean up the downtown area. Basically, with the residential areas, we’re kind of working from the outside and working in," says Shoemaker.

With temperatures Sunday night looking to be in the single digits and others in the negatives, getting ready for Monday morning is recommended.

“Most important thing that people can do is make sure their windshields are clear, not frosted over or snowed over. If they haven’t done anything this weekend to clear them out, make sure they’re clear and ready for the morning commute tomorrow and just watch our equipment as we complete mop-up operations.”

Make sure to also put your windshield wipers up, ice scrapers in cars, and drive carefully over the next few days.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries near Murdo

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
A 2006 Ford F-150 pickup was going westbound on Interstate 90 when the vehicle went into the north ditch and rolled.

News

Covering South Dakota: State Lawmakers are wondering what the next Legislative Session will look like

Updated: 4 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Traders Market at the Rushmore Mall

Updated: 4 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Feeding South Dakota Prepares for the Holiday Season

Updated: 4 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Construction Supplies Increase in Rapid City

Updated: 4 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

State Cross Country Meet

Updated: 7 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Feeding South Dakota amps up giving during holidays

Updated: 7 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Booming construction in Rapid City faces higher supply costs

Updated: 7 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Whitewood crash on I-90 leaves one dead

Updated: 7 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

America’s Founding Fathers Exhibit will turn into Rushmore Candy Company

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT
|
By Cali Montana
Candyland is expanding and will have a new location.