The Traders Market continues to offer a variety of products

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Traders Market at the Rushmore Mall has about 65 different vendors offering products from quilts to food items to antiques.

“It’s just a lot of fun, and that’s kind of what Traders Market is about. You can get everything from antiques, furniture through automobiles. And people are surprised at the variety they see when they come in here,” says the owner of Mount Rushmore Classic Cars, Linc Ainsworth.

Since many vendors don’t have retail spots of their own, the Traders Market allows them to have a place to showcase their products.

“We were working out of my home. And getting advertising, traveling to the various flea markets, and the outdoor venues that we have during the summer is time-consuming. You’re not out there as much. You’re not in a permanent place. This you’re in a permanent place,” says the owner of T&T Creations, Canis Tinker.

Dakota West Design has been at the market for a year, and they’ve seen results.

“It has helped us because we wanted to bring color, we wanted to do a booth, and it started out small and ended up a lot bigger than we ever anticipated,” says the manager of Dakota West Design, Dawn Heenan.

As to why some feel it’s important to have a traders market.

“A lot of people have extra stuff that they do not know what to do with. They come and get a booth for a weekend or two. They can unload some of the stuff that they no longer need and can get some money out of it. And as we all know, money is tight,” says Heenan.

The Traders Market is opened from 10 am to 5 pm Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 am to 4 pm on Sundays.

