Advertisement

The Traders Market continues to offer a variety of products

Helping customers at the Traders Market.
Helping customers at the Traders Market.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Traders Market at the Rushmore Mall has about 65 different vendors offering products from quilts to food items to antiques.

“It’s just a lot of fun, and that’s kind of what Traders Market is about. You can get everything from antiques, furniture through automobiles. And people are surprised at the variety they see when they come in here,” says the owner of Mount Rushmore Classic Cars, Linc Ainsworth.

Since many vendors don’t have retail spots of their own, the Traders Market allows them to have a place to showcase their products.

“We were working out of my home. And getting advertising, traveling to the various flea markets, and the outdoor venues that we have during the summer is time-consuming. You’re not out there as much. You’re not in a permanent place. This you’re in a permanent place,” says the owner of T&T Creations, Canis Tinker.

Dakota West Design has been at the market for a year, and they’ve seen results.

“It has helped us because we wanted to bring color, we wanted to do a booth, and it started out small and ended up a lot bigger than we ever anticipated,” says the manager of Dakota West Design, Dawn Heenan.

As to why some feel it’s important to have a traders market.

“A lot of people have extra stuff that they do not know what to do with. They come and get a booth for a weekend or two. They can unload some of the stuff that they no longer need and can get some money out of it. And as we all know, money is tight,” says Heenan.

The Traders Market is opened from 10 am to 5 pm Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 am to 4 pm on Sundays.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

America’s Founding Fathers Exhibit will turn into Rushmore Candy Company

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Candyland is expanding and will have a new location.

News

Single vehicle crash west of Whitewood leaves one dead

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Matteson
South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash

News

Senators Thune and Rounds weigh in on Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Republican Senate moved quickly to approve Trump's nominee during an election year -- despite refusing to consider President Obama's nominee back in 2016.

News

Fire experts recommend chimney maintenance

Updated: 1 hours ago
You might think chimney sweeps are a thing of the past -- but a firewise home is of the utmost importance.

Latest News

News

Rapid City stores are participating in a business bingo to promote shopping local

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
There's often a push to shop local and the pandemic has brought the message home.

News

RC Christian and STM earn playoff victories

Updated: 17 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Main Street ice rink preparation begins

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Local LGBTQ+ couple reacts to Pope Francis comments

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

$10M of CARES will go to housing assistance in SD

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Rapid City businesses look for seasonal workers

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.