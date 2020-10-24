Rapid City stores are participating in a business bingo to promote shopping local

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A way for people to shop local with a fun new twist.

“So, we decided to do a harvest business bingo to help promote small businesses in our community. We’re so grateful for our customer base that comes in here and I think with the pandemic a lot of people are unsure what is still open," says Younique Finds owner Jenn Harlan.

The bingo card features twelve local businesses, businesses some may not have heard of.

“And the consensus is just gratitude for being able to go to places that maybe they haven’t been before and this just gives them an opportunity to step foot in the door of those businesses and hopefully be repeat customers," says Harlan.

While shopping local is a big holiday push, Harlan says people are taking part even now.

“It’s really important for people to shop local, it gives local businesses an opportunity to do what we love. In my opinion, it helps keeps the money in our community," says Harlan.

The Bingo cards must be returned to Unique Finds by Friday, October 30th for a chance to win prizes.

