Advertisement

Navy aircraft crashes in Alabama; extent of injuries unclear

The crash occurred southeast of Mobile, near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs.
The crash occurred southeast of Mobile, near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs.(WPMI via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLEY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. Navy aircraft has crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast.

Officials on Friday evening did not immediately release information about possible fatalities, but said no one on the ground was hurt.

Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby told news outlets that responders encountered a “large volume of fire” with a home and several cars engulfed in flames.

He says firefighters were able to make “a quick stop on the fire.”

The crash occurred southeast of Mobile, near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs. Authorities say the U.S. Department of Defense and the Navy will handle the investigation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Asteroid samples escaping from jammed NASA spacecraft

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A NASA spacecraft is stuffed with so much asteroid rubble from this week’s grab that it’s jammed open and precious particles are drifting away in space, scientists said Friday.

National

Local reactions to Pope’s statements on same-sex civil unions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Local couple and Diocese react to Pope Francis' statement on same-sex civil unions.

National

First ‘murder hornet’ nest in US discovered in Washington state

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The world’s largest hornet at 2 inches long, the invasive insects can decimate entire hives of honeybees and deliver painful stings to people.

National

Battleground postal delays persist with mail voting underway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The delays are a worrisome sign for voters who still have not returned their absentee ballots.

Latest News

News

Over the last few months, there’s been an increased demand for rent and mortgage assistance program funds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
If you do need assistance, you can call 2-1-1 and someone will direct you.

News

The Rapid City Street Department is adding a new tool to their belt

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The Rapid City street department is keeping an eye on the weather, gearing up to keep the roads clear.

National

Website tracks every broken McDonald’s ice cream machine in America

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The U.S. map has green dots for the stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they're not.

News

The ice rink at Main Street Square is scheduled to open on November 21

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
In less than a month people will be able to ice skate at Main Street Square.

News

The holiday season is quickly approaching, and some businesses are looking for seasonal workers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Christmas is only a few months away, and even though it will look different people are still gearing up for the holiday shopping season.

National Politics

Upbeat Trump hits the trail, Biden tries debate cleanup

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JONATHAN LEMIRE and WILL WEISSERT
The coronavirus was a central topic for both candidates on Friday as Trump headed to Florida and Biden prepared to address the topic in Delaware.