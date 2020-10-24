Advertisement

Cold and Snowy Weekend, Warmer by Mid Week!

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Pennington County Sherriff’s Office has advised NO TRAVEL outside the city of Rapid City. All Pennington County snow plows have been pulled off the roads for the evening and will resume clearing roads 6am MDT Sunday. -via Pennington County SO’s Twitter

Snow continues to fall Saturday which has brought minor to moderate amounts of accumulations around the area. Winds that were blowing out of the ESE this morning have now shifted out of the NE, ushering in colder air. NE winds will support upslope flow which will enhance snowfall amounts, especially over the Hills. The main shortwave has moved toward the central part of the state, but there is still plenty of rising air in the atmosphere supporting light-moderate snowfall rates in NE Wyoming and western South Dakota.

Snow will continue this evening and into the morning hours. The Black Hills could see a nice band of snow through at least the noon hour tomorrow. Biggest concern tomorrow morning will be blowing snow and reduced visibilities in the plains. As this system rotates and moves SE, it will push in much colder air and breezy conditions. Temperatures will hold off in the teens for most tomorrow, and “feels-like” temperatures will be below zero throughout the day Sunday. With well-below freezing temperatures and the amount of snow we are seeing, be extremely cautious of slippery sidewalks/stairs. Slick conditions will continue on roadways Sunday as well.

Sunshine and dry conditions will return next week, starting Monday. Although Monday will be in the 20s, Tuesday will help us thaw out and melt some of this snow. 50s return Wednesday and we could be seeing near 60 degrees on Friday. Trick-or-treating Saturday? You may still want to wear a light sweater in the evening, but it should be a pleasant time!

