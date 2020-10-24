Advertisement

Amber Alert: Kan. authorities look for 2 missing girls after 2 boys are killed

AMBER Alert issued for two missing children from Leavenworth, Kansas.
AMBER Alert issued for two missing children from Leavenworth, Kansas.(MSHP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are looking for two girls who were abducted from a Kansas home where two boys were found dead Saturday.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation identified the missing girls as 3-year-old Aven Jackson and 7-year-old Nora Jackson.

An Amber Alert said the suspect in the abduction is the girls' father, 40-year-old Donny Jackson.

Leavenworth County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post that Jackson is also a person of interest in the homicides.

AMBER ALERT- PLEASE SHARE: Today, Saturday, Oct. 24 at 2:30 pm, the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office asked the KBI to...

Posted by Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Saturday, October 24, 2020

KBI believes the three could be in Oklahoma, Texas or Arkansas.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call around 1:15 p.m. and found the homicide scene.

The names of the slain boys weren’t immediately released. It wasn’t clear how the boys were related to Jackson or the girls.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Surging coronavirus colors White House race in closing days

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
In the Nov. 3 election more than 54 million votes have already been cast, with an additional 100 million or so expected before a winner is declared.

News

America’s Founding Fathers Exhibit will turn into Rushmore Candy Company

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Candyland is expanding and will have a new location.

National

Tropical depression forms south of Cuba, set to strengthen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A tropical depression formed Saturday afternoon south of Cuba amid forecasts that the system would become a named tropical storm later this weekend and possibly a hurricane within days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

News

The Traders Market continues to offer a variety of products

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
There are about 65 different vendors at the Traders Market.

Latest News

News

Single vehicle crash west of Whitewood leaves one dead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash

National

Weekend arguments in SCOTUS nomination

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The Senate holds a rare weekend session to debate the SCOTUS nomination ahead of a final confirmation vote.

National

Crews vacuum ‘murder hornets’ out of Washington nest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Heavily protected crews in Washington state worked Saturday to destroy the first nest of so-called murder hornets discovered in the United States.

News

Senators Thune and Rounds weigh in on Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Republican Senate moved quickly to approve Trump's nominee during an election year -- despite refusing to consider President Obama's nominee back in 2016.

News

Fire experts recommend chimney maintenance

Updated: 3 hours ago
You might think chimney sweeps are a thing of the past -- but a firewise home is of the utmost importance.

News

Rapid City stores are participating in a business bingo to promote shopping local

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
There's often a push to shop local and the pandemic has brought the message home.