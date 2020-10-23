Advertisement

Winter warnings and advisories issued for weekend storm

By David Stradling
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More data continues to come in and confidence is increasing with this weekend’s snow storm. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for all of western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming from Saturday into Sunday.

Cloudy skies are expected overnight for many. A few flurries might be possible, but little to no accumulation is expected. Moderate snow will move into the northern plains, along the North Dakota state line, closer to the morning.

While the majority of us remain dry through the morning hours Saturday, a few flurries are still possible. Accumulating snow will continue for those close to the North Dakota state line. The snowstorm will slide southeast through the day and much of the accumulating snow for Wyoming and the rest of western South Dakota will fall into the afternoon and evening hours Saturday. The heaviest snow will be Saturday evening and into the early overnight hours Sunday morning.

Snow showers will continue Sunday morning, but will not accumulate much outside of the northern hills. Snow will continue to taper off through the day as clouds start to break up here and there, allowing for a few peeks of sunshine.

Roads will become slippery through the day Saturday, especially through the evening hours and into the day Sunday. If you have to travel, allow plenty of time to arrive to your destination safely. If you do not need to be on the roads, it would be best to stay home and stay safe.

The weekend will be breezy and that will make it feel COLD! Temperatures Saturday will feel like the teens or single digits. By Saturday night, it’ll feel below zero for many. Sunday will feel like the single digits and even below zero at times. Monday morning will be frigid with low temperatures below zero for many. Wind chills will be even colder.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Blog

Weekend winter storm on tap

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By David Stradling
Significant snow is possible for some.

Weather

Isolated Severe Storms Tuesday!

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT
There will be another chance of isolated storms on Tuesday, especially in northwest South Dakota. Our risk for storms decreases for the rest of the week, and temps drop mid-week, too. Then the heat is back as we get to the coming weekend!

Weather

Severe Storms Possible Again Tonight!

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT
Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible again this evening. Large hail and damaging wind gusts could occur as storms flare up, moving out after midnight. There will be another chance of isolated storms on Tuesday, especially in northwest South Dakota. Our risk for storms decreases for the rest of the week, and temps drop mid-week, too. Then the heat is back as we get to the coming weekend!

Weather

Isolated Thunderstorms Monday!

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT
Monday and Tuesday will bring a few isolated storms again, possibly a severe storm. Tuesday is the hotter day to start the week. Storms are at a minimum from Wednesday on. And the 90 degree heat is back to end the week!

Latest News

Weather

Isolated Thunderstorms Tonight and Monday!

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT
Isolated storms continue through the evening, tapering off by Monday morning. A severe storm is possible. Monday and Tuesday will bring a few isolated storms again, possibly a severe storm. Tuesday is the hotter day to start the week. Storms are at a minimum from Wednesday on. And the 90 degree heat is back to end the week!

Weather

A stormy forecast continues for Sunday

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT
We start off sunny before the storms move in during the afternoon.

Weather

Storms end this evening

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 8:37 PM CDT
We will be warm again Sunday with more storms possible.

Weather

A hot 4th of July with more storms

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT
Highs are back into the 90s and storms pop up through the afternoon.

Weather

Storms this evening, but it should be dry for fireworks

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT
Storms continue until about 8 pm, before dissipating or moving away from the hills.

Weather

Hot again Friday with storms developing late

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT
Highs will be in the 90s once again.