Winter warnings and advisories issued for weekend storm

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More data continues to come in and confidence is increasing with this weekend’s snow storm. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for all of western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming from Saturday into Sunday.

Cloudy skies are expected overnight for many. A few flurries might be possible, but little to no accumulation is expected. Moderate snow will move into the northern plains, along the North Dakota state line, closer to the morning.

While the majority of us remain dry through the morning hours Saturday, a few flurries are still possible. Accumulating snow will continue for those close to the North Dakota state line. The snowstorm will slide southeast through the day and much of the accumulating snow for Wyoming and the rest of western South Dakota will fall into the afternoon and evening hours Saturday. The heaviest snow will be Saturday evening and into the early overnight hours Sunday morning.

Snow showers will continue Sunday morning, but will not accumulate much outside of the northern hills. Snow will continue to taper off through the day as clouds start to break up here and there, allowing for a few peeks of sunshine.

Roads will become slippery through the day Saturday, especially through the evening hours and into the day Sunday. If you have to travel, allow plenty of time to arrive to your destination safely. If you do not need to be on the roads, it would be best to stay home and stay safe.

The weekend will be breezy and that will make it feel COLD! Temperatures Saturday will feel like the teens or single digits. By Saturday night, it’ll feel below zero for many. Sunday will feel like the single digits and even below zero at times. Monday morning will be frigid with low temperatures below zero for many. Wind chills will be even colder.

