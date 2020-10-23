Weekend winter storm on tap

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Winter has not been shy for KOTA Territory recently. Multiple rounds of light snow have impacted the area since last weekend. Another storm is expected to strike this weekend with the biggest storm of the season, so far. Here’s what you need to know.

A Winter Storm watch was issued earlier Thursday for much of western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming starting noon Saturday until noon Sunday. Significant accumulations are possible for some and travel impacts are likely for many. Snow will cause roads to become slippery and dangerous to drive on Saturday and Sunday. If you have any travel plans over the weekend, you will want to either leave early Saturday morning before the snow begins, or cancel/reschedule for a later date.

Snow is expected to begin Saturday morning for locations up north, close to the North Dakota state line. It will slowly slide south through the middle of the day and snow will begin to fall for northeast Wyoming, the Black Hills and the rest of western South Dakota through the afternoon hours. The heaviest snow will move in Saturday evening through the overnight hours into Sunday morning. Accumulations could be significant for some with 6″+ possible in areas. Many will have enough snow to create travel impacts. Here’s the thinking for snow totals as of now. These numbers are subject to change over the next 24-36 hours as more data becomes available.

It will be breezy, but not too bad over the weekend. The wind will blow snow around a bit, but another impact the wind will have is the wind chill factor. Temperatures will be in the 20s Saturday and the wind will make it feel like the teens and single digits at times, but by Sunday, highs will be in the teens and the wind will make it feel like the single digits or even below zero through the afternoon. Very cold air is on tap for the weekend.

