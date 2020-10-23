Weekend snowstorm brings significant accumulations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are cloudy overnight. A few snow showers could be possible, but we are mostly dry. The accumulating snow will be in the northern plains, right along the North Dakota state line. Temperatures will be in the teens to 20s when we wake up.

Most of us will stay dry through the morning hours, but the snow will start to increase in coverage through the midday and afternoon hours. The heaviest snow is expected to fall Saturday evening and during the early overnight hours into Sunday morning. Temperatures will be in the low 20s for many and it will be breezy. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in place for many Saturday into Sunday. All the details you need to know are in the weather video.

The weekend will be breezy and that will make it feel COLD! Temperatures Saturday will feel like the teens or single digits. By Saturday night, it’ll feel below zero for many. Sunday will feel like the single digits and even below zero at times. Monday morning will be frigid with low temperatures below zero for many. Wind chills will be even colder.

While Monday is a cold day with highs in the 20s, were near 40° Tuesday, 50° Wednesday and flirting with 60° by Friday. Plenty of sunshine is on tap next week to melt away most, if not all of the snow we get this weekend.

