Tracking weekend snow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Isolated snow showers will continue through the overnight hours. They’ll taper off by morning, but little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures will be chilly with lows in the teens for many and even a few in the single digits in the hills.

A relatively calm day is on tap Friday. Scattered clouds are expected and temperatures will be chilly as highs struggle to reach 30°. Not much wind and no precipitation expected - the calm before the storm.

Our next storm is expected to move into the area Saturday. Snow showers will begin in the morning for locations closer to the North Dakota border. Snow will slowly slide southeast into northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota through the afternoon hours. The heaviest snow is expected to fall through the late afternoon/evening hours into Sunday morning. Accumulations could be heavy for some with 6″+ possible. It will be breezy with temperatures in the 20s, therefore temperatures will actually feel like the teens to single digits.

Roads will be slippery Saturday afternoon and into Sunday. If you have any travel plans, allow plenty of time to get to your destination safely, but if you can, cancel your plans and stay safe. Isolated snow showers will continue at times on Sunday and it will remain breezy. Temperatures will feel like the single digits to below zero for much of the day. Low temperatures Monday morning will be near zero or below, with wind chills feeling even colder.

Temperatures will be cold to start off the week, but warm up into the 50s to near 60° by next Friday.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.