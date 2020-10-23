The holiday season is quickly approaching, and some businesses are looking for seasonal workers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The holiday season is quickly approaching, and stores are getting ready, but before the rush, some businesses are on the hunt for seasonal workers even during the pandemic.

Weathered Vane in Rapid City typically hires between 8 and 12 additional employees for the holidays, and they’re looking to do that again.

“The more help that we have, the more efficient we’re in helping the customers and have them have a great holiday shopping experience,” says the owner of Weathered Vane, Janet Scherbenske.

When it comes to getting those seasonal workers, Scherbenske says she is a bit nervous.

“We’ve actually been trying to hire regular help, not just seasonal help, for quite a few months, and it’s a struggle to find help,” says Scherbenske.

Prairie Edge is also looking for seasonal workers, but they will be hiring 1 or 2 people fewer per department compared to last year.

“Sales aren’t like their normal year’s comparability wise. And so we have to make those kinds of decisions on the budget aspect, you know to what we can allow,” says the sales manager for Prairie Edge, Anthony Kitchens.

As to why it’s important to have the extra hands on deck.

“We had to deal with the downfall like everyone else, but we’ve seen everyone’s positive attitude that they’ve had coming in. The feedback I’m getting from the customers is they’re ready to kind of get out of the house. They’re ready for the holiday season,” says Kitchens.

