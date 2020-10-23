Advertisement

The holiday season is quickly approaching, and some businesses are looking for seasonal workers

Holiday shopping
An employee at Weathered Vane in Rapid City is helping a customer.
An employee at Weathered Vane in Rapid City is helping a customer.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The holiday season is quickly approaching, and stores are getting ready, but before the rush, some businesses are on the hunt for seasonal workers even during the pandemic.

Weathered Vane in Rapid City typically hires between 8 and 12 additional employees for the holidays, and they’re looking to do that again.

“The more help that we have, the more efficient we’re in helping the customers and have them have a great holiday shopping experience,” says the owner of Weathered Vane, Janet Scherbenske.

When it comes to getting those seasonal workers, Scherbenske says she is a bit nervous.

“We’ve actually been trying to hire regular help, not just seasonal help, for quite a few months, and it’s a struggle to find help,” says Scherbenske.

Prairie Edge is also looking for seasonal workers, but they will be hiring 1 or 2 people fewer per department compared to last year.

“Sales aren’t like their normal year’s comparability wise. And so we have to make those kinds of decisions on the budget aspect, you know to what we can allow,” says the sales manager for Prairie Edge, Anthony Kitchens.

As to why it’s important to have the extra hands on deck.

“We had to deal with the downfall like everyone else, but we’ve seen everyone’s positive attitude that they’ve had coming in. The feedback I’m getting from the customers is they’re ready to kind of get out of the house. They’re ready for the holiday season,” says Kitchens.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota smashes daily COVID-19 record as active cases near 10,000

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The 1,185 new cases bring the state total to 37,202. Active cases increased by over 580 for the second day in a row to a total of 9,862.

News

Ohio places South Dakota on coronavirus travel advisory list

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The Ohio Department of Health has added South Dakota to its COVID-19 travel advisory list.

News

South Dakota State-Tribal Relations Committee rebukes Governor Noem Executive Order

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota State Legislature sent a strong rebuke of one of Governor Kristi Noem's more controversial executive orders.

News

Poultry sales

Updated: 21 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Drug take-back day

Updated: 21 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Mental health

Updated: 21 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 21 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

State-Tribal Relations

Updated: 21 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Poultry Sales increase by 500% in Rapid City

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Natalie Cruz
Many South Dakotans raising their own poultry since the start of the pandemic.

News

Logging could increase in Black Hills National Forest

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Logging in the Black Hills National Forest