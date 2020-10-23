Advertisement

South Dakota smashes daily COVID-19 record as active cases near 10,000

The 1,185 new cases bring the state total to 37,202. Active cases increased by over 580 for the second day in a row to a total of 9,862.
The 1,185 new cases bring the state total to 37,202. Active cases increased by over 580 for the second day in a row to a total of 9,862.(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the first time, South Dakota health officials reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases. Nine additional deaths were also recorded in the state.

In total, 1,185 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. This breaks the daily record set on Thursday when the state reported 973 new cases. The new cases bring the known cases in South Dakota to 37,202. Of those cases, 26,984 have recovered.

Active cases increased by over 580 for the second day in a row to a total of 9,862.

There have been 356 people who have died from COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Hospitalizations are down slightly from Thursday, with 349 people currently in the hospital with the disease.

Specifically, at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, 57 COVID-19 patients are occupying beds, nine patients are in ICU beds and six are using ventilators.

In Monument Health Spearfish Hospital, three COVID-19 patients is occupying beds and one patient is in an ICU bed. Sturgis has two patients with COVID-19 occupying beds.

Pine Ridge IHS hospital has 15 patients with COVID-19 occupying beds. Lead-Deadwood and Custer hospitals reported no COVID-19 patients occupying beds Friday.

County rundown for Friday: pending due to dashboard delays

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ohio places South Dakota on coronavirus travel advisory list

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The Ohio Department of Health has added South Dakota to its COVID-19 travel advisory list.

News

South Dakota State-Tribal Relations Committee rebukes Governor Noem Executive Order

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota State Legislature sent a strong rebuke of one of Governor Kristi Noem's more controversial executive orders.

News

Poultry sales

Updated: 17 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Drug take-back day

Updated: 17 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Mental health

Updated: 17 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 17 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

State-Tribal Relations

Updated: 17 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Poultry Sales increase by 500% in Rapid City

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Natalie Cruz
Many South Dakotans raising their own poultry since the start of the pandemic.

News

Logging could increase in Black Hills National Forest

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Logging in the Black Hills National Forest

News

Certain Rapid City Area Schools will switch to e-learning on Election Day

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Students at Grandview, Valley View, Rapid Valley, and General Beadle Elementary will be doing e-learning on Election Day.