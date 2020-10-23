Snow days no more for RCAS

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you had any doubts about winter coming, you’ve gotten your answer.

Everything in 2020 seems to be different, including snow days for the Rapid City Area School District.

Now that students and teachers are comfortable with E-learning, if there is a snow day, Rapid City Area Schools would be able to send their students home with their computers to have a day of distance learning instead of taking the day off.

The District’s Public Information Manager said this change will make planning easier.

“They won’t have to make them up in the Spring and neither will our staff,” said Katy Urban, the Public Information Officer for RCAS. “We’re hoping that is a good solution for something that has kind of been a stressor for our school district, you know, trying to figure out when to make up those days and that’s typically something that’s tough to plan around for our staff and families, so this is one nice advantage to everyone having a computer.”

Rapid City Area Schools do not currently build extra days into the yearly schedule to account for snow days.

