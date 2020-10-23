Advertisement

Ohio places South Dakota on coronavirus travel advisory list

Ohio travel advisory map, as of Oct. 21
Ohio travel advisory map, as of Oct. 21(WOIO)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Ohio Department of Health has added South Dakota to its COVID-19 travel advisory list.

The list is made up of states Ohio health officials advise against traveling to based on high coronavirus test positivity rates. South Dakota and Iowa were among seven states added to the list Wednesday.

South Dakota, along with several other Midwestern states where the virus is currently surging, are on travel advisories lists for several states, including New York, Kentucky, and New Mexico.

