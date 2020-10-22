Advertisement

Time, eligibility extended for COVID-19 grants in South Dakota businesses, healthcare providers

(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Business owners and healthcare providers in South Dakota who lost revenue due to COVID-19 have more time to apply for federal grants with broadened eligibility, the governor’s office said Thursday.

The deadline for the grants has been extended to Oct. 30. The minimum grant amount has been decreased from $750 to $500, though.

The Small Business and Healthcare Provider Relief Program utilizes Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) dollars to assist small businesses, community-based healthcare providers, and non-profits negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the Small Business COVID Interruption program, the Small Business Startup program, and the Small Nonprofit COVID Interruption program, the maximum grant has been increased from $100,000 to $500,000. Additionally, the eligibility requirement has been expanded from a reduction in the business of more than 25% to a reduction in the business of more than 15%.

“We are offering even greater flexibility for our small businesses and healthcare providers, the lifeblood of our community,” said Governor Noem. “South Dakota is in good shape, and these grant dollars will help our communities to bounce back stronger than ever.”

