Advertisement

State gives $10 million to South Dakotans facing housing issues during the pandemic

A view in Pierre of the State Capital.
A view in Pierre of the State Capital. (KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The state of South Dakota is awarding $10 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds to help those facing housing issues due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Kristi Noem announced the aid package Thursday.

Funds will be administered through the South Dakota Housing Development Authority. The money was provided to the state through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security program - also known as the CARES Act.

Officials say the aid program can provide South Dakotans with up to $1,500 a month. Eligible recipients must demonstrate a financial need and be at risk of losing their housing. The aid can be used to pay for past due rent, mortgage, and utilities, for the time period of March 1 through Dec. 30, 2020.

More information about the program is available on the Housing Authority’s website.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cooking with Eric - Skillet Pork Chops with Apples

Updated: 25 minutes ago

News

Officials identify Rapid City woman killed in crash near Rowena

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Highway Patrol says Dimit was driving an SUV on South Dakota Highway 42 just east of Rowena when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

News

Oglala Sioux Tribe approves Pine Ridge lockdown

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
In a 15-4-2 vote, tribal leadership moved forward with plans to lock down the Pine Ridge Reservation for seven days in response to an increase of COVID-19 cases.

News

14 coronavirus deaths reported in South Dakota, matching one-day high

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The disease is responsible for 347 total deaths in South Dakota, including 124 in October, with over a week left to go in the month.

Latest News

News

Continued unemployment claims drop in South Dakota

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The number of people filing continued unemployment claims dropped in South Dakota’s latest jobs report, while the number of first-time claims remained relatively flat.

News

South Dakota State Legislators debate session with COVID

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota State Legislative session might look a little different this year because of COVID-19.

News

A new way to receive announcements from Rapid City schools

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
Rapid City area schools will be changing paper copy announcements to digital announcements on their websites

News

Outdoor winter recreational activities talk about starting up soon

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
Winter recreational facilities take COVID-19 precautionary actions in order to open their doors this winter season

News

What to remember while driving in the winter weather

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
Yearly reminders on how to drive safely in winter conditions this year

News

Halloween Trends

Updated: 19 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.