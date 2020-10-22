Advertisement

Snow and cold Today; More Snow on Saturday!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A strong cold front and upper level trough will move across the area today. Snow will increase this morning and spread east into the afternoon. 2″-4″ snow will fall in some areas north of I-90, with locally higher amounts in the northern Black Hills. Roads will become slick and hazardous as the precipitation develops. Temperatures will fall today as colder air arrives behind the cold front. Wind chills will be in the single digits this afternoon.

Friday will be dry and cold with light winds, but another strong storm moves in Saturday. Right now, it appears that areas north of I-90 will see heavy snow of 6 or more inches, with lesser amounts to the south. Stay tuned on this one! Also, expect record cold temperatures this weekend into Monday.

The good news is, if we can hang on, a much warmer weather pattern returns by Wednesday of next week. In fact, the latest 30 Day Outlook for the month of November calls for overall a warm and dry month!

