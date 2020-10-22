Advertisement

Santa Claus won’t be coming to Macy’s this year

Macy’s has been using Santa Claus to draw crowds to its New York store since the early 1860s
More than a quarter of a million people come to see Santa at Macy’s in New York each year, making it hard to create a safe environment during a pandemic, the company says.
More than a quarter of a million people come to see Santa at Macy’s in New York each year, making it hard to create a safe environment during a pandemic, the company says.(Source: AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s said Santa Claus won’t be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago.

More than a quarter of a million people come to see Santa at Macy’s in New York each year, the company said, making it hard to create a safe environment during a pandemic. Before taking a picture with the jolly old man, crowds walk in tight quarters through a maze-like Santaland that’s filled with Christmas trees, running toy trains and elves in green costumes.

Santa also won’t be showing up at its Chicago and San Francisco stores, which have similar Santalands. But he will still appear at the end of the televised Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, the company said.

With the coronavirus still raging, stores and malls are having to rework their typical holiday strategy, which had been to pack as many people through its doors as possible. Walmart, for example, is holding its Black Friday deals over four weeks, instead of one day.

But the decision by Macy’s differs from big mall owners, which will still go ahead with in-person Santa visits by banning kids from sitting on his lap and making sure they stay six feet away from him.

Macy’s has been using Santa Claus to draw crowds to its New York store since the early 1860s, calling itself “The Home of Santa Claus” for decades. And Macy’s had a starring role in the 1947 film “Miracle on 34th Street,” where a girl discovers the real Santa inside the store.

Macy’s will be offering a free online experience on its website at the end of November, where families can play games, get a virtual tour of Santa’s workshop and take a selfie with Santa.

“Moving to a virtual engagement will safely bring the magic of Santa Claus to children of all ages this year,” Macy’s said in a statement to The Associated Press.

The pandemic has forced Macy’s to tweak other holiday traditions.

In order to deter crowds, its annual Thanksgiving Day parade won’t go through its usual route through Manhattan. Instead, floats, performers and giant cartoon balloons and will be filmed for TV in front of the Herald Square store in New York.

Macy’s also ditched a one-night firework spectacle on the Fourth of July, and held smaller unannounced firework shows to stop people from gathering to watch.

_____

Follow Joseph Pisani at http://twitter.com/josephpisani

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

FDA approves first COVID-19 drug: the antiviral remdesivir

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. regulators have approved the first drug to treat COVID-19. Remdesivir is an antiviral medicine given through an IV for patients needing hospitalization.

National

Visits with Santa go virtual this year

Updated: moments ago
|
By CNN staff
It’s an alternative to face-to-face sit-downs, which are limited this year because of the pandemic.

National

Judge dismisses 1 charge against former police officer in Floyd’s death

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Minnesota judge has dismissed a third-degree murder charge filed against the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee against George Floyd’s neck, but the more serious second-degree murder charge remains.

National Politics

US: Russian hackers targeting state, local networks

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and FRANK BAJAK
The voter intimidation operation apparently used email addresses obtained from state voter registration lists, which include party affiliation and home addresses and can include email addresses and phone numbers.

News

Tribes make new move to shut down Dakota Access Pipeline

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Native American tribes opposed to the Dakota Access Pipeline once again have asked a federal judge to stop the flow of oil while the legal battle over the line’s future plays out.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden, Trump face off in final presidential debate

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden face off in the final presidential debate.

News

Drug Take Back Day offers safe prescription disposal

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Drug Take Back Day

National Politics

High stakes for Trump, Biden heading into final debate

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, BILL BARROW and STEVE PEOPLES
President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are set to square off in their final debate Thursday, one of the last high-profile opportunities for the trailing incumbent to change the trajectory of an increasingly contentious campaign.

Coronavirus

FDA approves first COVID-19 drug: the antiviral remdesivir

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. regulators have approved the first drug to treat COVID-19. Remdesivir is an antiviral medicine given through an IV for patients needing hospitalization.

News

Deadwood gaming numbers surge in September

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Deadwood’s betting activity climbed in September, according to the Deadwood Gaming Association.

News

SDSU poll finds majority of South Dakotans support a mask mandate

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A new poll conducted by South Dakota State University found a majority of South Dakotans support the idea of a mask mandate, while a slim majority of residents disapprove of the handling of the coronavirus pandemic on a state and federal level.