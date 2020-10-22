Advertisement

Poultry Sales increase by 500% in Rapid City

Many South Dakotans raising their own poultry this holiday season
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

At the beginning of the pandemic, grocery store products were flying off the shelves; customers in fear of having little to no food. Paul Shankle owner of D&M AG supply store in Rapid city says this spring customer were proactive so they can prep for the holidays"

“We’ve seen a lot of customers that have wanted to raise their own animals and know where the food is coming from"

This year their poultry sales have increased by 500%.

“You need to plan ahead and so knowing there generational model of raising their own food they prepared ahead of time and so we had a lot of folks continue to buy feed and feed the animals that they bought"

Even though COVID-19 has benefited D & M AG Supply this year, Shankle says there has also been an increase in raw materials used for animal feed. However, local farmers are going strong through the pandemic.

“ Ranching and farming is a tough business to be apart of, but I think that South Dakotans have done a really great job at it this season."

