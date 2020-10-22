Advertisement

Officials identify Rapid City woman killed in crash near Rowena

Fatal accident near Rowena, SD
Fatal accident near Rowena, SD(Sam Tastad)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - Authorities have released the name of the woman killed in a single-vehicle rollover near Rowena.

Thirty-three-year-old Autumn Dimit of Rapid City died in Sunday’s crash, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The Highway Patrol says Dimit was driving an SUV on South Dakota Highway 42 just east of Rowena when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

Dimit died at the scene. Two passengers, a 34-year-old Fort Thompson man and a 26-year-old Fort Pierre woman, were hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say none of the three occupants were wearing seat belts.

