More people are falling into internet scams according to Rapid City business

The owner said that before, they would receive calls about scams a couple of times a week. Now, they say they’re receiving those calls multiple times a day.
A Rapid City computer repair service has noticed an increase in scams specifically targeting the elderly.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In the last few weeks, TeleNet PC has received multiple calls a day about similar-sounding scams. The owner said that before, they would receive calls about scams a couple of times a week. Now, they say they’re receiving those calls multiple times a day. He said lately scammers have been posing as Microsoft, HP, or Windows representatives, asking for money or personal information and they are targeting older members of the population, who might not be as tech-savvy as younger generations.

“The targeted demographic is that older generation that didn’t grow up with the technology but they’re now online using it to find recipes and try to figure out shopping for groceries online and Amazon," said Matt Klinger, owner of TelNet PC. "And now they’re new to the internet and as they’re falling into the traps that have been set by scammers, it’s just getting more and more frequent.”

The consumer protection division under the South Dakota Attorney General has tips to help keep you safe while online. Their staff suggests giving out less personal information, like birthdays or even photos of your home on social media. To find more tips and information, you can find their link on our website.

