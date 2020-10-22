Advertisement

Logging could increase in Black Hills National Forest

The target for harvest could increase by 6,000 cubic feet/ year
(WCAX)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills National Forest could see an increase in logging in the coming years.

A working group within the National Forest Advisory Board created a five year plan for timber sustainability, which recommended more logging in the area.

Currently, the target for timber harvest 175,000 cubic feet per year. The board recommends 181,000.

The acting forest supervisor for the Black Hills National Forest said logging helps manage the forest and adds to the local economy.

“Logging in the Black Hills National Forest is an integral part to managing the forest, and providing jobs for the economy, all those good things,” said Jack Isaacs, the acting forest supervisor for the Black Hills National Forest. “So it is desperately needed and the working group and the advisory board agrees with that view point.”

Isaacs said certain areas of the Black Hills National Forest are deemed suitable for timber logging. Once identified, bids go out to private industry.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Certain Rapid City Area Schools will switch to e-learning on Election Day

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Students at Grandview, Valley View, Rapid Valley, and General Beadle Elementary will be doing e-learning on Election Day.

News

More people are falling into internet scams according to Rapid City business

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
A Rapid City computer repair service has noticed an increase in scams specifically targeting the elderly.

News

The pandemic continues to impact people’s mental health

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
Dealing with stress can be difficult, but what happens when you add a pandemic to the mix?

News

Candyland daycare sees more and more enrollments

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Candyland Child Development Center opened at the end of August when many families were still unsure of what they would do going into the 2020/2021 school year.

Latest News

News

Time, eligibility extended for COVID-19 grants in South Dakota businesses, healthcare providers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Business owners and healthcare providers in South Dakota who lost revenue due to COVID-19 have more time to apply for federal grants with broadened eligibility.

News

Tribes make new move to shut down Dakota Access Pipeline

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Native American tribes opposed to the Dakota Access Pipeline once again have asked a federal judge to stop the flow of oil while the legal battle over the line’s future plays out.

News

Drug Take Back Day offers safe prescription disposal

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Drug Take Back Day

News

Deadwood gaming numbers surge in September

Updated: 2 hours ago
Deadwood’s betting activity climbed in September, according to the Deadwood Gaming Association.

News

SDSU poll finds majority of South Dakotans support a mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A new poll conducted by South Dakota State University found a majority of South Dakotans support the idea of a mask mandate, while a slim majority of residents disapprove of the handling of the coronavirus pandemic on a state and federal level.

News

Cooking with Eric - Skillet Pork Chops with Apples

Updated: 3 hours ago