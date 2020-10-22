Logging could increase in Black Hills National Forest

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills National Forest could see an increase in logging in the coming years.

A working group within the National Forest Advisory Board created a five year plan for timber sustainability, which recommended more logging in the area.

Currently, the target for timber harvest 175,000 cubic feet per year. The board recommends 181,000.

The acting forest supervisor for the Black Hills National Forest said logging helps manage the forest and adds to the local economy.

“Logging in the Black Hills National Forest is an integral part to managing the forest, and providing jobs for the economy, all those good things,” said Jack Isaacs, the acting forest supervisor for the Black Hills National Forest. “So it is desperately needed and the working group and the advisory board agrees with that view point.”

Isaacs said certain areas of the Black Hills National Forest are deemed suitable for timber logging. Once identified, bids go out to private industry.

