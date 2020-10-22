Advertisement

Drug Take Back Day offers safe prescription disposal

DEA partners with local agencies
The Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.(AP)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm, local agencies are participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, as a way to responsibly get rid of prescription drugs.

The DEA and their partners will be collecting solid forms of medication-- tablets, capsules, and patches-- in additional to vape pens and e-cigarettes, with their batteries removed.

Liquids, syringes or sharps, and illegal drugs cannot be dropped off.

Rapid City Police said last year, 1,152 pounds of medication were collected in South Dakota. In addition to disposal, the collection is also a time to education the public about prescription abuse.

“I think it’s safe to say that it could be anybody,” said Brendyn Medina, the Community Relations Specialist for the Rapid City Police Department. "You don’t know what somebody’s specific motivations are, you know, they could be facing some increased stress in their life, financial issues, other stressors, but I think it effects everybody equally.

Once collected, Medina said the prescriptions are burned.

The DEA said the collection sites will follow local COVID-19 rules and regulations. For more information on the 15 collection sites across the state, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

