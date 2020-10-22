Advertisement

Cooking with Eric - Skillet Pork Chops with Apples

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a classic comfort food dish that’s perfect for Fall and for families!

Sprinkle 4 boneless pork loin chops with salt, pepper and oregano and cook in a bit of oil in a large skillet over medium high heat until browned and almost done. About 3 to 4 minutes per side. Remove from pan.

In the same pan, add a little more oil then add 2 small sliced apples, a cup of sliced sweet onion and a half teaspoon of oregano. Cook 6 to 8 minutes until apples are tender. Reduce heat and return chops to skillet; cover and cook until done, about another 4 to 6 minutes.

