Certain Rapid City Area Schools will switch to e-learning on Election Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some schools in the Rapid City Area School District are also polling places on Election Day, and this year, that will continue, with some changes for students.

Those who attend Grandview, Valley View, Rapid Valley, and General Beadle Elementary will be doing e-learning on Election Day.

There are also polling places at South and West Middle schools, but classes will continue as normal since polling occurs in the community centers, which are easy to separate from the rest of the school.

The communications director for the district, Katy Urban, says they could have asked to move the polling places, but they opted not to since the district is already set up for e-learning.

