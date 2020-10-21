Advertisement

Safety tips when driving in the snow

Many South Dakotans are used to driving in winter conditions, but it’s important to remember even a small amount of snow can be dangerous.
Driving in different weather conditions.
Driving in different weather conditions.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the snowy weather starting to make an appearance around the Black Hills, drivers should be aware of the changing conditions while on the road.

“Typically, the first significant snowfall and first significant amount of icy conditions are a high accident morning for us,” says the public information officer for the Rapid City Police Department, Brendyn Medina.

When it comes to getting to your destination safely, it’s advised to give yourself extra time and have the snow cleaned off your car.

“It all comes down to visibility. We want to make sure that motorists have the same amount of visibility out their windows as they would during a normal summer day. That takes a little bit extra time in the morning. That’s why we encourage to plan a little,” says Medina.

Being prepared is key. This is why it’s a good idea to keep some items in your car like a snow shovel and a snow scraper.

“It’s also not a bad idea to keep a winter emergency kit in your car. Just in case you encounter that worst-case scenario. You’re stuck on the side of the road for an extended period of time. That would include water, flashlight, emergency blanket, some extra food,” says Medina.

When the colder weather appears, many people like to start their cars, leaving them unattended, which could result in vehicles being stolen.

If you do start your car to warm it up, make sure you have a way to secure it.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gearing up for Halloween

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
People are getting ready for Halloween and heading to the store to pick out their costume.

News

Terry Peak prepares for the 2020/2021 ski season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The season is set to begin around the first weekend of December, with new guidelines to keep those hitting the “powder” healthy.

News

Gov. Noem reports cash flow from national profile

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Noem has cashed in on her nationwide appearances, with her gubernatorial campaign committee raising more than $850,000 between May 17 and Oct. 14.

News

Lawrence County Sherriff report unveils gruesome details of alleged animal neglect

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Blake
Thomas L. Mraz is charged with 5 counts of felony animal cruelty and 26 counts of animal neglect.

Latest News

News

South Dakota’s most-Googled Halloween costume is a mouse

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The Halloween costume most-Googled by South Dakotans this year is a mouse, according to All Home Connections

News

3 new COVID-19 deaths, 582 more cases reported in South Dakota

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health also reported 582 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total known cases in the state to 35,044.

News

Governor Noem campaign launches COVID-themed merchandise

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The shirts come as cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota continue to rise, and at the start of hunting season.

News

Rep. Johnson meets with small business owners over COVID

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Spearfish small business

News

Governor Noem removes merchandise from campaign site

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The Noem campaign had to remove an item from its website Tuesday afternoon, after it became clear them and the vendor did not go through the proper legal channels to use the imagery on the item.

News

Rep. Johnson honors Vietnam veterans in Spearfish

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Representative Dusty Johnson honors Vietnam vets