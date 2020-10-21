Safety tips when driving in the snow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the snowy weather starting to make an appearance around the Black Hills, drivers should be aware of the changing conditions while on the road.

“Typically, the first significant snowfall and first significant amount of icy conditions are a high accident morning for us,” says the public information officer for the Rapid City Police Department, Brendyn Medina.

When it comes to getting to your destination safely, it’s advised to give yourself extra time and have the snow cleaned off your car.

“It all comes down to visibility. We want to make sure that motorists have the same amount of visibility out their windows as they would during a normal summer day. That takes a little bit extra time in the morning. That’s why we encourage to plan a little,” says Medina.

Being prepared is key. This is why it’s a good idea to keep some items in your car like a snow shovel and a snow scraper.

“It’s also not a bad idea to keep a winter emergency kit in your car. Just in case you encounter that worst-case scenario. You’re stuck on the side of the road for an extended period of time. That would include water, flashlight, emergency blanket, some extra food,” says Medina.

When the colder weather appears, many people like to start their cars, leaving them unattended, which could result in vehicles being stolen.

If you do start your car to warm it up, make sure you have a way to secure it.

