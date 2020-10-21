Advertisement

Rep. Johnson honors Vietnam veterans in Spearfish

Vietnam Veterans honored
Vietnam Veterans honored(Jeff Voss)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) -Veterans returning home from the Vietnam War say that they did not always receive the heroes welcome some felt they deserved.

To show appreciation for those who served during the conflict, U.S. House Representative Dusty Johnson met with several Vietnam veterans in Spearfish to hand out challenge coins and lapel pins.

While the welcome home for those who served in the conflict wasn’t what they were hoping for, they do believe it served as a lesson for the nation.

“Coming back from Vietnam, they didn’t like us very much. But I think our country learned because it has never happened again.” Gene Ficek, Vietnam veteran, says

Ficek added he loves the memorial for veterans in Spearfish, as well as seeing the Vietnam memorial in Washington DC.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rep. Johnson meets with small business owners over COVID

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Spearfish small business

News

Governor Noem removes merchandise from campaign site

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Goss
The Noem campaign had to remove an item from its website Tuesday afternoon, after it became clear them and the vendor did not go through the proper legal channels to use the imagery on the item.

News

Rapid City woman arrested after chase in Wyoming

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 19-year old Tinan Sky Trudell of Rapid City was arrested Tuesday morning following a pursuit that started Tuesday morning on Interstate 25 north of Wheatland, Wyoming.

News

Pine Ridge fires

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

COVID Spike

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Winter Preparation

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Rapid City Rush moving forward

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department gears up for the winter weather

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Many area fire departments are getting ready for the winter weather.

News

Volunteer firefighters restricted from battling Pine Ridge fires

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
A streak of structure fires hit the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation between August and October, with regional fire departments being told they can’t fight those fires. The burning question is: why?

News

Sales are strong at Karl’s in Rapid City

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Many people are buying appliances during the pandemic.