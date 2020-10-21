Rep. Johnson honors Vietnam veterans in Spearfish

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) -Veterans returning home from the Vietnam War say that they did not always receive the heroes welcome some felt they deserved.

To show appreciation for those who served during the conflict, U.S. House Representative Dusty Johnson met with several Vietnam veterans in Spearfish to hand out challenge coins and lapel pins.

While the welcome home for those who served in the conflict wasn’t what they were hoping for, they do believe it served as a lesson for the nation.

“Coming back from Vietnam, they didn’t like us very much. But I think our country learned because it has never happened again.” Gene Ficek, Vietnam veteran, says

Ficek added he loves the memorial for veterans in Spearfish, as well as seeing the Vietnam memorial in Washington DC.

