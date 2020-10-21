Rapid City woman arrested after chase in Wyoming

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 19-year old Tinan Sky Trudell of Rapid City was arrested Tuesday morning following a pursuit that started on Interstate 25 north of Wheatland, Wyoming. The Patrol says they tried to stop the 2017 Hyundai Veloster that was reported stolen from Pennington County, South Dakota when the driver fled south on I-25 at speeds over 100 miles per hour. They say they tried to stop the car with spike strips and then a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver, with the car leaving the highway before coming to a stop in Laramie County, Wyoming. The Patrol says Trudell was taken into custody without incident and was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of the stolen vehicle, fleeing to elude, reckless driving, speed and other traffic-related offenses.