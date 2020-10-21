Advertisement

Rapid City woman arrested after chase in Wyoming

Chase
Chase(Gray)
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 19-year old Tinan Sky Trudell of Rapid City was arrested Tuesday morning following a pursuit that started on Interstate 25 north of Wheatland, Wyoming. The Patrol says they tried to stop the 2017 Hyundai Veloster that was reported stolen from Pennington County, South Dakota when the driver fled south on I-25 at speeds over 100 miles per hour. They say they tried to stop the car with spike strips and then a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver, with the car leaving the highway before coming to a stop in Laramie County, Wyoming. The Patrol says Trudell was taken into custody without incident and was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of the stolen vehicle, fleeing to elude, reckless driving, speed and other traffic-related offenses.

Latest News

News

Pine Ridge fires

Updated: 47 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

COVID Spike

Updated: 48 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Winter Preparation

Updated: 50 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Rapid City Rush moving forward

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department gears up for the winter weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Many area fire departments are getting ready for the winter weather.

News

Volunteer firefighters restricted from battling Pine Ridge fires

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
A streak of structure fires hit the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation between August and October, with regional fire departments being told they can’t fight those fires. The burning question is: why?

News

Sales are strong at Karl’s in Rapid City

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Many people are buying appliances during the pandemic.

News

Pennington County installs new air purifiers to fight COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
In September, Pennington County Commissioners approved the purchase of air purifiers, now they are installed and ready to go.

News

Rapid City sees high tax revenue as summer numbers come in

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Due to the pandemic more people are staying at home, but according to Rapid City’s tax records, spending is up over last year.

News

No ACT, SAT required for South Dakota’s 6 public universities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
South Dakota’s six public universities are emphasizing test-optional academic pathways for prospective students as they apply in the current admissions cycle.