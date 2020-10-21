Advertisement

Oglala Sioux Tribe approves Pine Ridge lockdown

The flag of the Oglala Sioux Tribe.
The flag of the Oglala Sioux Tribe.(OST)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -In a 15-4-2 vote, tribal leadership moved forward with plans to lock down the Pine Ridge Reservation for seven days in response to an increase of COVID-19 cases.

The lockdown begins at 10 p.m. Oct. 23 and goes till 6 a.m. Oct. 30. Tribal leadership decided this after more than seven hours of discussion Wednesday.

As part of the plan laid out by the OST COVID-19 Response Taskforce, the infectious disease plan has the reservation in Phase 3. Phase 3 activated when the reservation exceeded 200 active COVID-19 cases, and on-reservation healthcare could not “handle the number active COVID-19 cases.”

According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard data, Oglala Lakota County had 305 active cases Wednesday and a total of 641 cases. The cumulative positive rate is 10.6%. Pine Ridge IHS hospital has 14 patients with COVID-19 occupying beds, according to the state health officials.

A lockdown, defined by the taskforce, means no one will travel on or off the reservation for seven days. BIA and tribal roads, as well as nonessential businesses, will close. People must work from home, to “the greatest extent possible,” according to the ordinance.

Essential employees and services supporting the Tribe’s critical infrastructure of the tribe are not included in the lockdown. Additionally, tribal leaders outlined plans to provide elders food and ensure mental health care for tribal residents.

During the seven-day lockdown, the tribe will have travel pass applications available. Once completed, the OST COVID-19 Response Taskforce will approve them via email ostcovidpass@gmail.com.

More information can be found on the tribe’s Coronavirus Taskforce Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State gives $10 million to South Dakotans facing housing issues during the pandemic

Updated: moments ago
|
By KOTA Staff
South Dakota is awarding $10 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds to help those facing housing issues due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

News

14 coronavirus deaths reported in South Dakota, matching one-day high

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The disease is responsible for 347 total deaths in South Dakota, including 124 in October, with over a week left to go in the month.

News

Continued unemployment claims drop in South Dakota

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The number of people filing continued unemployment claims dropped in South Dakota’s latest jobs report, while the number of first-time claims remained relatively flat.

News

South Dakota State Legislators debate session with COVID

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota State Legislative session might look a little different this year because of COVID-19.

Latest News

News

A new way to receive announcements from Rapid City schools

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
Rapid City area schools will be changing paper copy announcements to digital announcements on their websites

News

Outdoor winter recreational activities talk about starting up soon

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
Winter recreational facilities take COVID-19 precautionary actions in order to open their doors this winter season

News

What to remember while driving in the winter weather

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
Yearly reminders on how to drive safely in winter conditions this year

News

Halloween Trends

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Ski Season and COVID

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Noem COVID Merchandise

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.