Advertisement

Governor Noem removes merchandise from campaign site

The merchandise in question had the state seal on it, which requires authorization from the South Dakota Secretary of State prior to being used.
Governor Noem removes merchandise from campaign site
Governor Noem removes merchandise from campaign site(https://store.kristiforgovernor.com)
By Austin Goss
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign removed a piece of merchandise from its website Tuesday after the merchandise raised legal questions.

The merchandise in question was a zip-up hoodie featuring the South Dakota seal in the top left on the front of it. South Dakota Codified Law dictates the use of the official South Dakota State Seal must have “specific authorization from the secretary of state.” “A violation of this section is a Class 1 misdemeanor.”

For people or organizations approved to use the state seal, the Secretary of State charges them a royalty for the seal’s use.

The South Dakota Secretary of State’s office contacted the vendor of the sweatshirt. They were not aware that they needed permission to use the seal and promptly took it down “until they pay the fee.”

The Governor’s campaign, and the vendor have yet to offer comment on the matter.

This is a developing story.

Latest News

News

Rep. Johnson meets with small business owners over COVID

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Spearfish small business

News

Rep. Johnson honors Vietnam veterans in Spearfish

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Representative Dusty Johnson honors Vietnam vets

News

Rapid City woman arrested after chase in Wyoming

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 19-year old Tinan Sky Trudell of Rapid City was arrested Tuesday morning following a pursuit that started Tuesday morning on Interstate 25 north of Wheatland, Wyoming.

News

Pine Ridge fires

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

COVID Spike

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Winter Preparation

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Rapid City Rush moving forward

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department gears up for the winter weather

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Many area fire departments are getting ready for the winter weather.

News

Volunteer firefighters restricted from battling Pine Ridge fires

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
A streak of structure fires hit the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation between August and October, with regional fire departments being told they can’t fight those fires. The burning question is: why?

News

Sales are strong at Karl’s in Rapid City

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Many people are buying appliances during the pandemic.