Governor Noem removes merchandise from campaign site

PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign removed a piece of merchandise from its website Tuesday after the merchandise raised legal questions.

The merchandise in question was a zip-up hoodie featuring the South Dakota seal in the top left on the front of it. South Dakota Codified Law dictates the use of the official South Dakota State Seal must have “specific authorization from the secretary of state.” “A violation of this section is a Class 1 misdemeanor.”

For people or organizations approved to use the state seal, the Secretary of State charges them a royalty for the seal’s use.

The South Dakota Secretary of State’s office contacted the vendor of the sweatshirt. They were not aware that they needed permission to use the seal and promptly took it down “until they pay the fee.”

The Governor’s campaign, and the vendor have yet to offer comment on the matter.

This is a developing story.