Advertisement

Gearing up for Halloween

People are heading to Spirit Halloween to pick out their costumes.
People are heading to Spirit Halloween to pick out their costumes.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Halloween is quickly approaching, and even with the pandemic, people are still looking to get dressed up.

Spirit Halloween did open later this year due to COVID-19, but the manager, Alecia Palmer, says they’re busier than they were last year.

Palmer says the astronaut helmets from the game Among Us have been a big hit, and when they get that costume in, it’s almost immediately swept off the shelves.

Another popular outfit is the kid’s Marshmello costume.

When it comes to classic costumes, characters from films like Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas continue to be a hit.

“At a crazy time like this, it’s important for everybody to just try and get back into the routine of their lives. And with us being here and opening, it’s giving everybody the excitement and the hope for a great holiday. And we just want to be able to fulfill their lives and make them smile and laugh and scream of course,” says Palmer.

Spirit Halloween will be open until Nov. 2.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Safety tips when driving in the snow

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Here are important safety tips to remember when driving in the snow.

News

Terry Peak prepares for the 2020/2021 ski season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The season is set to begin around the first weekend of December, with new guidelines to keep those hitting the “powder” healthy.

News

Gov. Noem reports cash flow from national profile

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Noem has cashed in on her nationwide appearances, with her gubernatorial campaign committee raising more than $850,000 between May 17 and Oct. 14.

News

Lawrence County Sherriff report unveils gruesome details of alleged animal neglect

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Blake
Thomas L. Mraz is charged with 5 counts of felony animal cruelty and 26 counts of animal neglect.

Latest News

News

South Dakota’s most-Googled Halloween costume is a mouse

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The Halloween costume most-Googled by South Dakotans this year is a mouse, according to All Home Connections

News

3 new COVID-19 deaths, 582 more cases reported in South Dakota

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health also reported 582 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total known cases in the state to 35,044.

News

Governor Noem campaign launches COVID-themed merchandise

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The shirts come as cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota continue to rise, and at the start of hunting season.

News

Rep. Johnson meets with small business owners over COVID

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Spearfish small business

News

Governor Noem removes merchandise from campaign site

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The Noem campaign had to remove an item from its website Tuesday afternoon, after it became clear them and the vendor did not go through the proper legal channels to use the imagery on the item.

News

Rep. Johnson honors Vietnam veterans in Spearfish

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Representative Dusty Johnson honors Vietnam vets