First round of snow moves in tonight & Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow are all expected overnight. Rain showers will be in the southern plains, While some freezing drizzle and sleet are possible around Rapid City and then snow will fall over the northern plains. After midnight, much, if not all, precipitation will change over to snow and fall through the day Thursday. Temperatures tonight will range from the 20s to near freezing for many.

Snow showers will fall mostly Thursday morning, but isolated snow showers will continue into the afternoon hours. Accumulating snow is likely for many late tonight through Thursday afternoon. The heaviest snow totals will be in the northern hills, the Big Horns and up into the northern plains. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for many locations north of I-90 through 6 p.m. Thursday. Roads will become slippery across the area and make travel difficult.

While snow totals will remain low here in Rapid City, it will be a windy day. Gusts up to 45 mph are possible. Temperatures will be falling into the 20s through the day and with the wind it will feel like the teens, if not single digits at times. Be sure to dress warmly for the very cold air we have on tap.

Friday will be a relatively calm day with scattered cloud cover and temperatures in the 20s.

Snow returns Friday night up north, then slides south through the day Saturday, bringing snow to the area by Saturday afternoon. The heaviest snow, as for now, is expected to be in the afternoon hours Saturday into the early overnight hours Sunday. Significant snowfall still looks to be a possibility with this storm, but there has been a northerly shift with the weather models, therefore less potential for significant accumulation in Rapid City. We’re still 2-3 days away from the event occurring, therefore more changes are possible tonight, Thursday and even Friday as the storm approaches.

It will be breezy, but nothing too significant. This storm will not become a blizzard. I, along with the other meteorologists at KOTA/KEVN, will keep you updated with the very latest information as we get the model updates between now and Saturday.

