Cooking Beef with Eric - Cajun-Style Beef and Beans

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This recipe is perfect for couples on a cold night - easy to throw together and full of flavor. And there’re just 6 ingredients (one being water)!

Here’s what you do: cook a cup of rice until done, set aside.

Then preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and stir in a pound of ground beef. Cook until beef is crumble and evenly browned (no longer pink). Drain and excess grease. Add a medium onion, chopped and cook and stir for 3 to 5 minutes or until onion is translucent.

Then stir in the rice you made, also a can of red kidney beans that you drained and rinsed. Add a canned of diced tomatoes, undrained and a cup of water. Then add 2 tablespoons of Cajun seasoning.

Cook until a lot of the liquid evaporates, then pour into a casserole dish and bake for 20 minutes or so until bubbly and hot.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.