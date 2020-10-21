Advertisement

3 new COVID-19 deaths, 582 more cases reported in South Dakota

The South Dakota Department of Health also reported 582 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total known cases in the state to 35,044.
The South Dakota Department of Health also reported 582 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total known cases in the state to 35,044.(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - State health officials confirmed three additional COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota Wednesday as active cases current hospitalizations continued to trend upward.

The three additional deaths bring the total known deaths in South Dakota to 333. One victim was in their 60s, another in their 70s, the other was over the age of 80.

The South Dakota Department of Health also reported 582 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total known cases in the state to 35,044. Of those, 8,688 cases are active, an increase of 257 from Tuesday.

Officials say the number of people currently hospitalized by the disease rose by three to 332. Currently, coronavirus patients occupy 12% of the state’s hospital beds and 22% of ICU beds. The Department of Health’s dashboard reports 36% of hospital beds are still available, while 32% of ICU beds are available.

Specifically, at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, 50 COVID-19 patients are occupying beds, nine patients are in ICU beds and four are using ventilators.

In Monument Health Spearfish Hospital, one COVID-19 patient is occupying a bed and one patient is in an ICU bed. Sturgis has two patients with COVID-19 occupying beds.

Pine Ridge IHS hospital has 14 patients with COVID-19 occupying beds. Monument Health in The Custer Hospital one COVID-19 patient occupying a bed Wednesday. Lead-Deadwood hospitals reported no COVID-19 patients occupying beds Monday.

County rundown for Wednesday:

In Pennington County, 856 of 3,516 people (+56) are contagious or 24.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13%.

For people in Meade County, 164 of 802 people (+17) are contagious or 20.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.4%.

In Lawrence County, 179 of 682 people (+18) are contagious or 26.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.5%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 305 of 641 (+37) people are contagious or 47.6% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 10.6%.

In Custer County, 78 of 278 people (+2) are contagious or 28.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.6%.

In Butte County, 96 of 235 (+2) people are contagious or 40.9% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 10.4%.

For people in Fall River County, 48 of 171 (+4) people are contagious or 28.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 8.9%.

In Jackson County, 44 of 89 people (+9) are contagious or 49.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 10.6%.

For people in Haakon County, 27 of 61 (+1) people are contagious or 44.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.7%.

In Bennett County, 45 of 131 (+5) people are contagious or 34.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.5%.

For people in Ziebach County, 19 of 80 (+/-0) people are contagious or 23.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.5%.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rep. Johnson meets with small business owners over COVID

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Spearfish small business

News

Governor Noem removes merchandise from campaign site

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The Noem campaign had to remove an item from its website Tuesday afternoon, after it became clear them and the vendor did not go through the proper legal channels to use the imagery on the item.

News

Rep. Johnson honors Vietnam veterans in Spearfish

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Representative Dusty Johnson honors Vietnam vets

News

Rapid City woman arrested after chase in Wyoming

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 19-year old Tinan Sky Trudell of Rapid City was arrested Tuesday morning following a pursuit that started Tuesday morning on Interstate 25 north of Wheatland, Wyoming.

Latest News

News

Pine Ridge fires

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

COVID Spike

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Winter Preparation

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Rapid City Rush moving forward

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department gears up for the winter weather

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Many area fire departments are getting ready for the winter weather.

News

Volunteer firefighters restricted from battling Pine Ridge fires

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
A streak of structure fires hit the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation between August and October, with regional fire departments being told they can’t fight those fires. The burning question is: why?