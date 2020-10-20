Showers tonight, warmer Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A warm front will slide through the region overnight. That will usher in some precipitation and temperatures will increase into the morning hours. Rain and snow showers will be possible at times, while some sleet could mix in. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to near 40° to begin the day.

Showers will taper off through the morning and some sunshine will poke through the clouds into the afternoon. Temperatures are not as cold, with highs in the 40s to near 50° for many. A few more rain and snow showers return Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but the 40s and 50s return by the afternoon.

Much cooler air is on tap Thursday as temperatures will be falling into the 20s by the afternoon. Some snow showers are possible with up to an inch of snow in Rapid City, and some slightly higher amounts up into the northern hills and plains. An east wind could make Friday pretty gloomy. Low clouds, fog and mist are all possible. Temperatures will be in the 20s for much of the day, so we could have some freezing fog/drizzle/mist through the day and it could make things slippery.

The weekend is going to be something to pay close attention to. There is the possibility of a snowstorm to impact the area Saturday and Sunday. It is still far too early to mention snow totals. You might see snow totals on social media that look crazy, but don’t believe them for the exact number. Forecast models update 4 times a day, therefore we have another 15 or so updates between now and when the snow falls. We know how drastic the weather can change in South Dakota.

While a big snow is possible, as of now you should just make a mental note that the weekend could be dicey if the snow does happen. Be prepared to change or cancel any weekend plans if this storm does impact the area. Keep checking back in here, on our Facebook/Twitter and newscasts for the latest, accurate information.

