Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office joins Virtual Crisis Care pilot program

Pennington County Sheriff's Office joins Virtual Crisis Care pilot program
Pennington County Sheriff's Office joins Virtual Crisis Care pilot program(KEVN/KOTA)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The idea is to give law enforcement another tool when they’re dealing with people who may be having a mental health crisis.

The Pennington County Sheriff''s Office is one of 18 sheriff’s offices across the state in the Virtual Crisis Care pilot program.

When a deputy arrives on scene they now have the option, through a laptop, of connecting that person to a mental health profession with Avera out of Sioux Falls through a video link.. That gives law enforcement someone to turn to to help de-escalate a situation and hopefully end up with a better outcome for everyone involved. It was used seven times in Pennington County last month and once so far this month.

Capt. Mark Hughes says, “Typically if people are making homicidal or suicidal statements or if people have shown the inability to care for themselves or any other type of crisis, we can put them in touch with these people. Avera e-care supplied us with 15 iPads. We put some of those in our contract communities, we assign those to patrol deputies before every shift and they have those with them in the field in the event they need to use them.” That program is funded through the Leona M and Harry B Helmsley Charitable Trust.

Latest News

News

Rapid City Mayor says homelessness shouldn’t be political

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
With cold weather already here, homelessness has been a hot topic in Rapid City for the last few weeks. And the issue was reignited Friday night.

News

Love and celebration overshadowed a terminal diagnosis for couples big day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
What might feel like a death sentence for some, was actually a wake-up call for Nicole and her boyfriend, a wake-up call that led to the biggest and happiest day of their lives.

News

SD Secretary of State’s office offers absentee vote tracking

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota Secretary of State's office is making it easier for absentee voters to track their ballots.

News

Expect more noise as Ellsworth flies 28th Bomb Wing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Base residents and surrounding communities can expect to hear noises associated with flying aircraft and maintenance activities.

Latest News

News

South Dakota voter registration up more than 5% since 2016

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota’s voter registration numbers have increased 5.2% since the last presidential election.

News

Free 6-week fitness challenge at the YMCA

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
YMCA offers a six-week challenge

News

2 Newcastle teens overdose on marijuana gummies, end up in hospital

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Two Newcastle teenagers accidentally overdosed on THC edibles and were sent to the emergency room on Sunday.

News

$10k reward offered for information about Martin firearms burglary

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
A $10,000 reward for any information regarding a firearm burglary from LaCroix’s True Value in Martin has been posted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation Monday.

News

Cold and wind make for tough South Dakota pheasant opener

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A cool, windy weekend made the opening two days of South Dakota’s pheasant season a tough go for most hunters, an official with the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks said.

News

South Dakota Speaker of the House battles COVID

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota Speaker of the House says the disease has taken a major toll on him.