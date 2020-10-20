Advertisement

Sales are strong at Karl’s in Rapid City

Buying appliances during the pandemic.
People are looking at a washer and dryer.
By Cali Montana
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - COVID-19 has impacted most businesses, and for Karl’s in Rapid City, sales have been going well.

“I personally didn’t expect it to increase at all. I figured we kind of would have flattened out. But as the pandemic began, it just never slowed down, and then it increased, and it was kind of a shock for all of us,” says a sale professional for Karl’s in Rapid City, Tanner Gilge.

As to why sales are so strong during the pandemic.

“A lot of it is people are staying home and are you know around their appliances day in and day out. And you know, has the refrigerator always been that noisy or maybe we should replace it,” says the general manager for Karl’s in Rapid City, Frank Roost.

“I think a lot of people are deciding you know we will stay home, and they’re not spending a lot of money outside of their homes. So they’re doing remodeling projects. So I think that’s what’s really bringing a lot of attention to our business,” says Gilge.

At the start of the pandemic, the popular item was freezers.

“Then freezers turned into toilet paper. There wasn’t any. That has since been not totally rectified, but a lot. We actually have freezers in stock now that we can sell,” says Roost.

Customers aren’t only looking for freezers; they’re also interested in kitchen appliances as well as washers and dryers.

“It came down to just about every product group that we have has been popular. I wouldn’t say one’s more popular than others,” says Gilge.

