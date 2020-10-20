Rapid City sees high tax revenue as summer numbers come in

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Due to the pandemic more people are staying at home, but according to Rapid City’s tax records, spending is up over last year.

When the pandemic hit the city expected to see more than a three and a half million dollar loss in sales tax revenue this year.

But now, even though the city only has the year’s numbers up until August revenue is just one percent above where the city was last year.

Between March and May the city’s revenue was down, but by the summer months, it started exceeding last year and the city hopes to continue those increased numbers through the rest of the year.

“But if we hold steady just with the 2019 numbers between September and December, if we have a good holiday season and stuff then we should be able to maintain that one percent give or take for the end of the year," says Darrell Shoemaker communications coordinator for Rapid City.

Shoemaker says part of the increase was from construction permits, including homeowners' do-it-yourself projects.

