Rapid City Council approves merging Public Works with Legal and Finance.

The Rapid City Council met Monday night to discuss any topics.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Council met Monday night and approved a trial run combining the city’s current public works and legal and finance meetings into one weekly session.

Having the two separate meetings forced council members to pick one or the other, now members can focus on both, which will save time and help prioritize projects before the city council meeting.

This item has been in the works for months and this is only a trial period to help the council figure out what works and what doesn’t, but Ward five Alderwoman Laura Armstrong believes it will all be worth it moving forward.

“It doesn’t hurt anything, as long as it’s open and transparent and inclusive," says Armstrong. "Just because it’s the old way, it doesn’t mean it’s the best way and if we can do better business I think that’s better for our community.”

The trial meetings will begin Wednesday, November 10th at 12:30 pm.

