Love and celebration overshadowed a terminal diagnosis for couples big day

BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KOTA) - We hear about a little girl’s plans for her wedding her whole life but what happens when that wedding must come together in a matter of weeks?

When you think about the biggest day of your life, many will think of their wedding day or when their children were born. For Nicole Weiss, it was July 31, the day she was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer. What might feel like a death sentence for some, was actually a wake-up call for Nicole and her boyfriend, a wake-up call that led to the biggest and happiest day of their lives. Their wedding day.

“Neither of us are those types of people that are like, this is my big dream, my big day, this is what I want it to look like, we’re all very go with the flow people," said Hannah Manzano, Matron of Honor and best friend. “I just hope that today us the fairytale that even women like us that aren’t super girly dream of.”

A bright spot in the midst of a tough few months.

“A totally normal day and the world came crashing down," said Manzano. “Nikki was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer and pretty much immediately when David got to the hospital right before her diagnosis, they said, we’re going to quit dragging our feet, it’s time. We want to get married right now.”

“Hannah called me and asked me if I knew anyone that could marry Nikki and David and I already knew about Nikki’s situation and I told her to hang on and I made a couple phone calls and I called her back and said how about we do one better, and we give them a wedding. I’m going to cry; we give them a wedding," said Sandra Nichols, owner of Indigoblue Photography.

In six weeks, 15 Black Hills vendors donated their time and talents to bring Nicole and David’s wedding to life.

“And truly, this day is about Nikki and David," said Nichols. "It’s about bringing joy and happiness and a good day for them.”

“Well we’ve been together for 11 years and we’d always planned on getting married but we just kind of drug our feet and thought it doesn’t really matter if we’re married," said Nicole (Weiss) Rhoades, bride. "When your life changes so abruptly you realize that those things do matter. I’m really grateful that I got to have one. Yeah, I’m just really grateful that I got to have one. I always wanted to marry David. So I’m really excited.”

Nicole and David spent the day surround by friends and family, giving them a chance to celebrate their love and lives before continuing Nikki’s cancer treatments. She returns to Mayo Clinic at the end of October to see what the next steps are.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.