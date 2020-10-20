Advertisement

KOTA Territory News Introduces New Chief Meteorologist Rhonda Lee

On the air in early December
Rhonda Lee will lead the team as the new chief meteorologist. She is a seasoned broadcaster with 20 years of news experience and 10 years of weather experience under her belt.
Rhonda Lee will lead the team as the new chief meteorologist. She is a seasoned broadcaster with 20 years of news experience and 10 years of weather experience under her belt.(submitted)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA-TV) - KOTA Territory News has announced its newest meteorologist to its team.

Rhonda Lee will lead the KOTA-TV weather team as the new Chief Meteorologist. She is a seasoned broadcaster with 20 years of news experience and ten years of weather experience under her belt.

She joins KOTA Territory New’s weather team following the departure of Mike Modrick to Gray Television’s WWSB in Sarasota, FL. Lee joins KOTA-TV after most recently working at NBC affiliate, KING 5 in Seattle.

She tells us she is a “diehard” Wildcat alumna, as she got her degree from Kansas State University and later finished the Meteorology certificate program at Mississippi State University.

Previously, Lee has been a meteorologist in Louisiana, New York City and Texas. She worked for the national television network WeatherNation TV as a Primetime Meteorologist.

“Having lived in so many different climates and experienced a myriad of distinct weather systems, I’m fueled by the humanity that weather effects,” said Lee, who is ready to tackle the challenge of forecasting in the Black Hills.

Lee is also a dedicated long-distance runner who has completed a full marathon and several half marathons and volunteers with Girls on the Run. She is currently working on completing her life goal of running a half marathon in Antarctica.

She is wife to her attorney husband Greg and mommy to one super-cool dude named Louis.

Lee will begin at KOTA-TV on Dec.1.

You can follow her on Twitter @Rhonda_A_Lee, on Facebook @metrhondaalee and on IG @heyweatherlady.

Copyright 2020 KOTA-TV. All rights reserved.

