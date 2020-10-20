Advertisement

Gold Star Memorial coming to Sturgis

Gold star family
Gold star family(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - the Sturgis City Council approved plans to construct a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument downtown.

The project was led by the Hershel “Woody” Williams Medal of Honor Foundation, and while individual names will not be on the Memorial, it will honor QUOTE “Family members who has sacrificed a loved one while in an active status.”

With the approval by the council, South Dakota is the 49th state in the union to have such a memorial.

The monument will be added to the corner of Harley Davidson Way and Main Street, making it a sight that rally goers, many of whom are veterans themselves, will be sure to see.

“I think it will be a very emotional for them as they too have stories to tell. To me that is history,” Alex Nauert, Director of Programs Woody Williams Medal of Honor Foundation

The next step for the city is to raise $46 thousand for the construction, they hope to break ground sometime in mid-year 2021

