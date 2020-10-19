Advertisement

Ups and Downs with Temperatures this Week, But Snowy Thursday and this Weekend!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be a cold day with just a few flurries. Highs will mostly be in the 30s, with some 40s down south.

Warmer air does make a move northward into the region Tuesday and Wednesday, but a few rain and snow showers will be possible at times as a few weak disturbances race southeast across the area. Highs will make the 40s and 50s.

More very cold air arrives Thursday with snow, and even colder air arrives this weekend with widespread snow likely. Significant accumulations of snow will be possible, stay tuned for further details!!

